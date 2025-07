RALEIGH, N.C. — A new app developed in North Carolina is using artificial intelligence to fight denied health insurance claims.

The app, from Counterforce, lets residents upload their insurance coverage documents along with their denial letter.

It then combines them to create a medically based analysis that residents can print and send back to their insurance company.

Counterforce is free for anyone to use online.

