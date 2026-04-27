Interstate takeover shuts down I-77, sparks fear among drivers

CHARLOTTE — Drivers were left stranded and shaken after a group shut down Interstate 77 in north Charlotte Sunday night, setting fires and launching fireworks near the Lakeview Road bridge. Witnesses said dozens of people blocked traffic around 9:30 p.m., leaving families trapped in their cars as flames spread on the roadway. No arrests have been announced as the investigation continues.

At 5 p.m., Channel 9’s Joe Bruno speaks with a woman who was stuck in the traffic jam caused by the chaos.

“I believe that they were just truly doing it for fun,” the woman said. “But that’s not fun to hold up the highway, and that’s dangerous. You’re putting your life at risk.”

Highway Patrol confirms they responded but by the time troopers responded the scene had already dispersed. No arrests made. https://t.co/VtpxsOonWM — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 27, 2026

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