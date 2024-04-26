NC med student creates device for people living with epilepsy

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A medical school student created a new tool for people living with epilepsy.

The CDC says 3.4 million people are diagnosed with epilepsy, with North Carolina having one of the highest rates.

“This gives them sort of control over what they really can’t control,” said Ashlyn Sanders, a student at the Wake Forest School of Medicine.

Sanders invented the NuroVice, a device aimed at improving the qualify of life of people with epilepsy.

