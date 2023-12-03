Medical student designs device aimed at helping patients during seizures; Atrium pilots invention

CHARLOTTE — Healthcare professionals at Atrium Health are guiding the invention of a seizure guard designed by a medical student.

Back in July, leaders from Atrium Health’s supplier diversity and supply chain groups held a ‘Discovery Day’, which has been described as a ‘Shark Tank for Health Care’. The event allowed professionals to consider new and innovative products that could improve health care.

Just four months later, the group has begun piloting a device shown at the event that supposedly helps protect people during seizures.

The new device is called ‘PATI’, and is a small, single-use oral device to protect against tongue injury. The device was developed by NeuroVice, based in Cary, North Carolina, and founded in 2016 by Ashylyn Sanders, a UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University graduate and a current third-year medical student at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

Sanders is currently doing rotations at Atrium Health in Charlotte and plans to become a pediatric neuro-oncologist.

Epilepsy is the fourth-common neurological condition; it affects about 50 million people around the world. Current guidelines say not to put something in someone’s mouth while they’re having a seizure to prevent further injury. The PATI hopes to provide a safe option to prevent oral injuries during an episode while still making sure fluids can be naturally drained or suctioned.

(WATCH BELOW: 9-year-old with epilepsy turned away from seeing Santa because of service dog)

9-year-old with epilepsy turned away from seeing Santa because of service dog 9-year-old with epilepsy turned away from seeing Santa because of service dog













©2023 Cox Media Group