NC military bases tighten security as U.S. strikes target Iran

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina’s major military installations, including Fort Bragg, Camp Lejeune, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, and Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, have increased security measures as the U.S. continues Operation Epic Fury, a missile campaign targeting Iran.

Following a directive from U.S. Northern Command, all bases are enforcing stricter gate protocols, including mandatory ID checks for every person entering and random vehicle inspections to prevent “unvetted visitors” from accessing facilities, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point stated that the enhanced measures are meant to protect service members, civilians, and families while ensuring the military can continue projecting combat power.

It remains unclear whether NC-based forces are directly participating in the operation. U.S. Central Command reported that four American service members have been killed and four others seriously injured in the conflict, with identities not yet released as of March 2.

VIDEO: US and Israel launch an attack on Iran with tensions high over nuclear talks

US and Israel launch an attack on Iran with tensions high over nuclear talks

©2026 Cox Media Group