NC receives full share of payments from 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement agreement

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina has finally received its full share of payments from the tobacco master settlement agreement.

After more than two decades, Attorney General Josh Stein announced the state was given the remaining part of the settlement on Thursday after receiving $139.6 million on Monday.

“This money continues to be a resource for growth and development in North Carolina,” Stein said. “I thank the Golden LEAF Foundation for putting it toward helping our rural schools, economies, and infrastructure.”

Back in 1998, attorneys general settled with tobacco companies to settle the state’s claims that ads from the companies targeted children and hid the health impacts and addictiveness of cigarettes.

More than $17 million will be paid to the Golden LEAF Foundation to generate economic growth in rural parts of North Carolina.

Stein and other state officials have continued their efforts to prevent addiction and unlawful marketing practices by large tobacco companies.

For example, his first-in-the-nation agreement with JUUL forced the company to pay $47.8 million and change its marketing and business style.

