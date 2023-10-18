NC Republicans propose 2 new voting maps for 2024

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Republicans have released a pair of new voting maps for the 2024 state elections.

The new maps could reshape voting districts and give the GOP more power in elections.

In a surprise move, legislators released two different maps and didn’t say which would be voted on.

There are two Congressional map proposals. The other version appears to connect D14 to Buncombe County pic.twitter.com/ZeFUCk86B6 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 18, 2023

It comes after a state Supreme Court ruling to limit its own power to litigate claims of gerrymandering.

Under both proposed maps, Rep. Tricia Cotham would move from Democratic U.S. Rep. Alma Adams’ district to Dan Bishop’s, who is creating an open seat by running for attorney general.

Cotham gave North Carolina Republicans a supermajority by switching parties back in April.

“Enabled by the State Supreme Court’s partisan reversal of constitutional law, Republican legislators have rolled out their latest illegal maps that show gerrymandering on steroids,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “Drawn in the back room and armed with their new law that keeps their plotting secret, they have used race and political party to create districts that are historically discriminatory and unfair.”

Bill sponsors Rep. Destin Hall, Rep. Sarah Stevens, and Rep. Jason Saine shared this joint statement: “This map adheres to established redistricting principles and complies with all legal guidelines. We look forward to voting on this proposed legislation next week.”

The two proposed maps are below and are proposed in Senate Bill 756 and Senate Bill 757:

NC Republicans release 2 new voting maps for 2024 state elections Congressional map proposed in Senate Bill 757

NC Republicans release 2 new voting maps for 2024 state elections Congressional map proposed in Senate Bill 756





©2023 Cox Media Group