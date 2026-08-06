CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help to identify a juvenile who was found at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday.

Police said the teen approached officers around 1:55 p.m. and reported that he had been abandoned.

The juvenile told officers he is 15 years old but was unable to provide his name, guardian’s information or home address.

CMPD said the teen was wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

Police seek help identifying 15-year-old boy found at Charlotte airport

He is currently in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services.

Anyone who recognizes the juvenile or knows who his guardian is is asked to call 911 immediately. The investigation remains ongoing.

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