NCDMV introduces new tool for uploading documents from your phone

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina drivers won’t need to bring as much paperwork to the DMV thanks to a new tool that allows customers to upload documents straight from their phones.

Drivers can now securely share insurance and residency documents at the counter instead of leaving to print them. That includes utility and phone bills, bank statements and leases.

Customers must still bring physical copies of original identity documents, like passports, birth certificates and Social Security cards.

This new tool comes as the state has been working to cut down on long wait times at the DMV. Recently, the state installed more self-service kiosks and hired more office staff. Also, adults trying to get their first license can now use a private driver’s education program, instead of going to a DMV.

The new document upload tool is now available at all North Carolina driver license offices.

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