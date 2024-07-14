NCGOP 9th District Chair says he’s shocked at how exposed Trump is during rallies

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign said he was fine Saturday night after he was shot on stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A bystander was killed, as well as the reported shooter during the assassination attempt.

The shooter fired as many as eight rounds from an AR-style rifle and he was 200 to 300 yards away at the time.

Former President Donald Trump just posted this to Truth Social:



Trump posted on Truth Social that a bullet “pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” he said in the post. “Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”

North Carolina GOP District 9 Chairman John Steward is on his way to Milwaukee Sunday for the Republican National Convention.

Steward said he was stunned and thankful that Trump survived.

Steward has been to more than 20 Trump rallies and is surprised at how exposed the former president is at the events.

“This does look like it was in a field, and it was kind of wide open,” Steward said. “So, I’m surprised … there weren’t trucks parked that would create a barrier from a distance. That you wouldn’t be able to see the stage again. I guess until we know how it was done, we won’t know how they did it … But I’m amazed that anybody would have a clear line of vision to the stage that wasn’t in the secure perimeter.”

He speculated on what it must be like to survive an assassination attempt.

“One, I think he’s going to have a whole different view on life,” Steward said. “I think you saw that with Ronald Reagan, you know, survived his assassination attempt. How it changed him quite a bit and that he realized that it was literally an act of God that he survived. And I think he became a more humble person.”

This changes so many things ahead of the Republican National Convention, which kicks off Monday.

Trump statement:

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Statement from Trump Campaign and RNC:

“As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action.President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party’s nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again.”

Statement from the Secret Service:

“During former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured. The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of investigation.”

Statement from the FBI:

““The FBI has assumed the role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred earlier today in Butler, Pennsylvania. Special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately, to include crisis response team members and evidence response technicians. We will continue to support this investigation with the full resources of the FBI, alongside our partners at the U.S. Secret Service and state and local law enforcement. Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call our tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

