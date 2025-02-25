Nearly 60 people to be laid off in Alexander as factory closes

HIDDENITE, N.C. — A Timken factory in Alexander will be closing its doors and letting 58 employees go later in 2025.

Timken is closing its Hiddenite facility at 1095 McClain Rd on Dec. 31, 2025. The entire facility will be closed and all its employees will be impacted, according to Martha Eubanks, Timken’s human resources manager.

The first round of layoffs is expected to begin on July 31, with all layoffs being completed by the end of December, according to the WARN notice. All employees have been notified of their separation date, Eubanks said.

The closure is expected to be permanent, as are all layoffs, according to the notice.

Earliest layoffs include employees with the job titles Business Analyst and Inside Sales. The last to go include the Operations Manager and Maintenance workers.

