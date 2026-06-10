Victim’s son says road rage led to shooting on Charlotte interstate

CHARLOTTE — Ryan Killian says it’s a “miracle” that his father is alive after a road rage shooting that happened this past weekend in west Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for the driver in a silver sedan who’s accused of opening fire on Interstate-485 this past Sunday.

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Channel 9’s Ken Lemon spoke with Ryan on Wednesday and learned that his father, Parish Killian, was shot after a driver cut them off.

The shooting happened as Ryan and Parish were on their way to do yard work at a friend’s home. Ryan said a car cut him off on I-485 Outer, and then the driver in that car pulled up alongside the passenger side of the Parish’s Jeep.

Ryan says the driver exchanged words with his father, then suddenly, the glass shattered. Ryan says the driver fired multiple shots, and one of them hit his father in the head.

He said he remembers seeing the car drive off, but he called 911 to get help for his dad.

CMPD shared a surveillance picture that shows the silver sedan, saying that it was last seen speeding toward the Interstate 77 interchange.

Since the shooting, Ryan said he has been waiting by his father’s side at the hospital, hoping for improvements and justice in the case.

>>Watch Channel 9 at 5 p.m. for more details on what happened, and how Parish is doing.

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