New Cajah’s Mountain EMS base cuts response times by over a minute

CAJAH'S MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Caldwell Emergency Services celebrated the opening of its Cajah’s Mountain EMS base on Friday.

The base is home to two advanced life support crews. Officials say it’s also a “state-of-the-art” training facility.

The base opened on April 20. Since opening its doors, Caldwell Emergency Services says crews have already run more than 400 calls in the Cajah’s Mountain district.

Officials say the new base has directly impacted efficiency, by decreasing response times by a minute and 24 seconds.

“In emergency response, seconds matter,” Cajah’s Mountain Mayor Ronnie Setzer said in a release. “We know having this base here is going to save lives.”

The base also features simulation rooms with 360-degree cameras and patient simulation mannequins, to help prepare paramedics for calls.

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