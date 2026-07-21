Human remains found at property linked to missing man’s disappearance

CHARLOTTE — Human remains were discovered on Monday at a property on 4th Street Place SW in Brookford. The discovery is connected to the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Claude Wayne “Doc” Holsclaw and investigators suspect foul play.

Claude Wayne Holsclaw

The remains were located at approximately 8:04 p.m. while investigators with the Brookford Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were executing a search. This discovery has led to an active death investigation.

The remains have not been positively identified. Investigators cannot confirm if the remains are those of Mr. Holsclaw or whether they are otherwise connected to his disappearance. The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will transport the remains for forensic examination and positive identification, as well as to determine the cause and manner of death.

Chief Will Armstrong formally requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation last Friday. Since that request, investigators from both the Brookford Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation have worked jointly to follow investigative leads, conduct interviews, examine evidence and advance the investigation.

While foul play is suspected based on the circumstances surrounding the discovery, no criminal charges have been filed at this time. The Brookford Police Department stated that it is unable to release additional details concerning the evidence recovered, the circumstances surrounding the discovery or any individuals who may be connected to the investigation, citing it as an active criminal investigation.

The remains will be transported to the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for forensic examination and positive identification. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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