New cashless fares available for Mecklenburg Transportation System riders

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg Transportation System (MTS) has introduced a new cashless fare option for its customers. This service provides additional convenience and flexibility for eligible seniors and disabled residents utilizing the county’s non-emergency medical and general public transportation.

MTS offers transportation for various destinations, including medical appointments such as dialysis or chemotherapy, adult day care, grocery stores, food banks, farmers markets, paid employment and post-secondary education trips. While Medicaid-approved appointments are provided at no cost to the customer, non-Medicaid-approved trips have a one-way fare of $2.25.

The newly implemented cashless feature allows customers, family members or friends to add funds to a customer’s account balance. These funds can be used to pay for trips, with the $2.25 one-way fare being deducted automatically from the account. Funds can be added either by phone or online using a credit or debit card.

Residents interested in applying for transportation services, including Medicaid-funded transportation or trips to nutrition sites, medical facilities, employment, post-secondary education or grocery sites, can contact the MTS scheduling line at 704-336-4547.

Applicants should be prepared to provide personal details such as the name, Social Security number, date of birth, complete home address and telephone number of the person requiring transportation. Additionally, the name and number of an emergency contact person, along with the name, address and phone number of the destination, will be requested.

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