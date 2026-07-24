Family mourns men killed in Salisbury hit-and-run crash

SALISBURY, N.C. — Friends and family of three people killed in a Salisbury crash will gather Friday night to remember their lives.

Police say David Garcia-Obrajero, Homero Pineda Delgado and Esteban Salazar Hernandez were killed Saturday night along Highway 150 after their car was struck by another driver.

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Family members of Delgado, a 47-year-old father of four, tell Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that the men had come to the area to pick up a friend who had been drinking, but they never made it home.

Police later charged Javiel Sola with three counts of felony hit-and-run involving serious injury or death. They say he crashed into a creek, and they had to use a police K-9 to find him.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Javiel Sola is a citizen of El Salvador living in the U.S. without legal status. Channel 9 learned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement filed a detainer with the Rowan County Jail requesting notification before Sola is released from local custody.

The loved ones of Delgado and Hernandez are set to honor the men at a visitation at 5 p.m.

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