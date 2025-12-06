New CMPD chief gives back to community after being publicly sworn in

CHARLOTTE — CMPD’s newest chief spent the first day since she was publicly sworn in giving back to the community.

Chief Estella Patterson helped give out toys to kids at the department’s annual Christmas with the Community event.

The giveaway was focused on reaching out to Charlotte’s Latino community.

“We have always done this, for the 25 years I was here before,” said Chief Patterson. “It is part of our culture, connecting with all aspects of our community. The Latino community loves us, they accept us. We love that and want to continue that.”

The chief also appeared at a separate giveaway on Independence Boulevard.

