New industrial shell building to boost Burke County’s economic growth

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County is set to build its first new advanced manufacturing building in 30 years, thanks to a $20 million state grant aimed at boosting economic growth and job creation, according to the Morganton Herald.

The industrial shell building will be located in the Burke Business Park off Kathy Road in Morganton. The project is designed to provide a ready-to-use commercial space that companies can customize to their needs, addressing a significant gap in the county’s industrial infrastructure.

The building will initially offer 100,000 square feet of space, with a pre-graded expansion pad allowing for an additional 85,000 square feet. It will feature 32-foot ceiling heights and precast insulated wall panels, making it suitable for advanced manufacturing or logistics operations.

The Herald reported the design phase of the project, which began in spring, is now complete, and the bidding process for a contractor is underway. A contractor is expected to be selected by early October, with construction anticipated to be completed by the second quarter of 2026.

The development of this shell building is part of a broader initiative by the Burke County Board of Commissioners to accelerate economic growth and job creation. The county has struggled to compete for large-scale industrial investments due to a lack of ready-to-use industrial space, which has impacted job creation, capital investment, and average wages.

The Burke Business Park, where the new building will be located, was first purchased in 2005 through a collaboration between Burke County, the city of Morganton, and the towns of Valdese, Drexel, and Rutherford College.

In addition to the shell building, the county recently secured $700,000 for a gas line to be connected to the business park, further enhancing its infrastructure.

