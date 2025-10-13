‘New Main Street’ planned for small town

TEGA CAY, S.C. — Tega Cay has landed a large mixed-use project with an estimated $250 million investment. Mayor Chris Gray said at a recent groundbreaking for the project that it is the “start of a bold new chapter in Tega Cay.”

Kinger Development Group and Charlotte Living Realty Group hosted local officials to celebrate the construction start for The Grove at Tega Cay. The project calls for 150 homes and townhomes, 225 apartments and over 100,000 square feet of commercial space upon buildout. The Grove will be built in three phases expected to take five to seven years to develop.

The Grove is leaning heavily into outdoor green and gathering space as well as areas for entertainment. The 55-acre project site is near S.C. Highway 160. The Grove is less than 4 miles from the Kingsley development in Fort Mill.

