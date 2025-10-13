Ballantyne adds new outdoor amenity

CHARLOTTE — A disc golf course is the latest public amenity to open at Northwood Office’s Ballantyne campus.

Crash Course, an 18-hole public disc golf course that was developed by Northwood Office, opened recently off Lower Avenue between North Community House Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway.

The nonsanctioned, Par 3 course takes an average of about 90 minutes to play through and was designed for players of all levels, said Christina Thigpen, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Northwood Office.

The course is free to the public and open daily from dawn until dusk.

