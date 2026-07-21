New play-based learning coming to 9 CMS schools

CHARLOTTE — Play-based learning is officially coming to dozens of kindergarten classrooms at Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools this fall, the Charlotte Observer reported.

A parent launched a $200,000 fundraiser to pay for the supplies needed at nine CMS schools.

The schools include:

Eastover Elementary

Hawk Ridge Elementary

Blythe Elementary

Elizabeth Traditional Elementary

Oakhurst STEAM Academy

Lansdowne Elementary

Villa Heights Elementary

Beverly Woods Elementary

Druid Hills Academy

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