New play-based learning coming to 9 CMS schools

CHARLOTTE — Play-based learning is officially coming to dozens of kindergarten classrooms at Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools this fall, the Charlotte Observer reported.
A parent launched a $200,000 fundraiser to pay for the supplies needed at nine CMS schools.
The schools include:
- Eastover Elementary
- Hawk Ridge Elementary
- Blythe Elementary
- Elizabeth Traditional Elementary
- Oakhurst STEAM Academy
- Lansdowne Elementary
- Villa Heights Elementary
- Beverly Woods Elementary
- Druid Hills Academy
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