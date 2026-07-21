Man killed as power pole snaps near home

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man was struck and killed by a power pole that snapped near his home on Monday in Catawba County, troopers said.
The incident happened along Highway 150 in Sherrills Ford shortly before 2 p.m.
An 18-wheeler and an RV struck a low-hanging line that crossed the two-lane road, bringing down the utility pole, investigators said.
A car was also damaged by the fallen lines and the broken-off pole, but the driver was not hurt.
State troopers have not released the name of the resident who died.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
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