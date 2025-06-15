Local

New restaurant coming to lower South End

By Charlotte Business Journal
CHARLOTTE — This stand-alone restaurant concept in lower South End now has a name — and an elegant, yet quirky, ostrich mascot to boot.

Henrietta’s will be a neighborhood bistro at 117 Southside Drive. That new offering from Meg Charity and Barrett Worthington, co-founders of pickleball venue Rally, is slated to open mid-summer.

The duo feels there’s a gap in the market between special occasion and fine dining versus casual. They want to create a casual setting that’s also elevated, where patrons linger and feel comfortable.

“There’s really nothing that’s a neighborhood staple, that’s really serving the community from this standard of food and beverage,” Worthington says.

The restaurant is part of Rally’s 27,650-square-foot entertainment complex, which spans two buildings. Henrietta’s will sit adjacent to the outdoor courts. The pickleball social club sits on a 1.9-acre parcel at Old Pineville Road and Southside Drive.

