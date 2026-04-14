New senior housing to be built in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. — A new development for seniors is on the way to Shelby.

The Shelby City Council unanimously approved plans for The Lofts at Shelby on April 6.

According to The Shelby Star, the 84-unit senior housing facility will be on East Grover Street, across from Bernhardt Furniture.

The complex will offer ample parking, outdoor seating areas and a screened-in porch.

There is no word on when construction will start.

VIDEO: Senior citizens upset apartment building doesn’t have a space for every unit

Senior citizens upset apartment building doesn’t have a space for every unit

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