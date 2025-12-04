New video evidence presented in Gastonia murder trial

GASTONIA , N.C. — New video played in court shows a woman leaving a club with her boyfriend days before police found her body about a mile away in downtown Gastonia.

Keon Pernell is on trial for the 2021 murder of Cherie Ingram.

Police say Ingram was reported missing in late March 2021. Her body was found days later, on April 12, in the woods along North Broad Street.

Prosecutors say months before her death, police in Halifax County charged Pernell with trying to stab her to death, but the defense attorney said there was no witness to Ingram’s murder, and evidence in a previous crime can’t be used as evidence in this trial.

The trial began Wednesday. It is expected to last through next week.

