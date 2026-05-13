Gas line rupture causes major fire in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Crews are on the scene of a major gas line rupture and fire early Wednesday afternoon in Matthews at Pleasant Plains Road and Morningwood Drive.

No additional details have been made available.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom is over the scene. Flames could be seen shooting into the air. Utility trucks are on fire. Firefighters are trying to keep the flames away from nearby structures.

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Several homes have been evacuated.

Matthews Fire, Wesley Chapel Fire Department, and Charlotte Fire Department are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Update from Matthews Fire & EMS- no injuries reported. Several homes evacuated. This is at the intersection of Pleasant Plains Road and Morningwood Drive. https://t.co/OciagCM9p3 pic.twitter.com/bpyUHTPxig — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 13, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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