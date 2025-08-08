Newton Fire Department expands capacity with new station in Startown

NEWTON, N.C. — The City of Newton is set to bid out the construction of a new fire station in the Startown community this month, aiming to enhance emergency response times and safety.

The new 13,500-square-foot facility will be located at the intersection of N.C. 10 and Startown Road. Officials said the facility is expected to expand the Newton Fire Department’s capacity to serve the Startown community and surrounding areas.

The new station will replace the old Startown Volunteer Fire Department facility, which no longer meets current standards for emergency operations.

“This investment in Newton Fire Station 3 is an investment in the safety of families and businesses in Startown and throughout Newton,” said Mayor Jerry Hodge.

Station 3 will supplement Newton’s existing fire stations, including the headquarters completed in 2015 and Station 2 on West 21st Street. The new facility is part of the city’s long-term commitment to public safety, officials said.

Newton City Council approved the purchase of the 4.84-acre site on March 5, 2024, and finalized the acquisition on April 30.

Funding for the engineering and design of Station 3 was included in the 2024–2025 budget, with construction funding approved for the 2025–2026 budget.

