NFL commissioner tells David Tepper Charlotte needs more hotel capacity

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte could one day host a Super Bowl, but NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the city will need more hotel rooms before it can make that happen. Goodell made the comments to Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper on Thursday night.

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority said the Charlotte region currently has more than 46,000 hotel rooms across 442 properties, including more than 32,000 rooms at 263 hotels in Mecklenburg County. The city’s urban core includes nearly 3,900 luxury and upscale hotel rooms.

CRVA Chief Communications and Advocacy Officer Gina Sheridan said attracting a major event like the Super Bowl requires more than just increasing the number of hotel rooms.

“When you look at destinations that regularly host events of this scale, success isn’t measured by room count alone,” Sheridan said. “It’s about having the right mix of hotels in the right locations to meet the needs of visitors, event organizers, sponsors and media while creating a seamless experience.”

Charlotte has hosted several high-profile sporting events in recent years, but expanding its hotel inventory could strengthen its bid to bring the NFL’s biggest game to the Queen City.

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