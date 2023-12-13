No charges for FedEx driver accused of hitting, killing Gastonia woman

GASTONIA, N.C. — No charges will be filed against a FedEx truck driver accused of hitting and killing a woman in Gastonia last week.

Police said 83-year-old Kay Andrews was hit on Brownstone Court on Dec. 5. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

A neighbor told Channel 9 she frequently saw Andrews walking in that area.

Last week, a FedEx spokesperson shared a statement about what happened, saying, “We extend our deepest condolences to those affected by this tragic accident. Safety is our highest priority, and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities.”

On Wednesday, police said no charges will be filed against the driver.

No further information was released.

