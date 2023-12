GASTONIA, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Gastonia, officials said.

The female victim was hit shortly before 4 p.m. on Brownstone Court and taken to CaroMont Regional Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Crews battle 2-alarm fire at vacant Gastonia motel

Crews battle 2-alarm fire at vacant Gastonia motel





©2023 Cox Media Group