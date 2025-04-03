Non-profit marks 15 years of providing home repairs in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte, a non-profit dedicated to repairing homes for those in need, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this week.

The organization provides critical home repairs at no cost to homeowners, funded through federal and local grants, corporate partners, and donations. These efforts aim to make homes safe and healthy for residents, addressing the affordable housing crisis in the community.

Beth Morrison-North, the executive director of Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte, emphasized the profound and long-lasting impacts of their work on homeowners and the community.

“The impacts that we make for each homeowner are profound and long-lasting, but they’re also critical for our community’s struggle with the affordable housing crisis generally,” she said.

One of the homeowners helped by the organization is Ms. Beulah, who was battling breast cancer while living in a home with a leaking roof and broken furnace and air conditioning. Morrison-North recounted her experience visiting Ms. Beulah’s home, noting the dire conditions and the urgent need for repairs.

The organization spends an average of $20,000 to $25,000 per home, though costs can rise to $50,000 to $60,000 for extensive repairs. Homeowners are often identified through referrals, ensuring that those most in need receive assistance.

Next week, Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte will host the inaugural Rise to Rebuild breakfast, an event designed to raise funds and awareness for their mission. Every dollar raised supports the organization’s efforts to provide safe and affordable housing.

