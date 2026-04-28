Nonprofit unveils learn-to-ride program, gifts training bikes to Statesville kindergartners

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Kindergartners at Celeste Henkel Elementary were gifted a gym-full of new bikes Tuesday.

The surprise was made possible by a generous donation from Dale Jr. Foundation. Now, young students at Celeste Henkel will learn how to ride bikes through the All Kids Bike program.

Principal Frank Saraco said the program gives students a chance they may not otherwise have.

“Many of our students don’t have the opportunity in their own homes to have bicycles,” Saraco told Channel 9’s Miana Massey. “To do it in a way that is here at school and is meaningful and creates an exciting PE program, they also learn the safety rules before they go into their own communities and start riding bicycles.”

Leaders say the program gives students a sense of independence — a skill they’ll carry for life.

“It’s definitely a life skill that they should have,” Saraco said. “It helps to build healthy students and lifestyles down the road.”

The lesson may have started with a few wobbles, but it didn’t take long for them to turn into wins.

“I was excited,” Tucker, a kindergartner at the school, said. “When I first started it, it was hard, but now it’s really, really easy.”

Saraco hopes the program will teach the kids lessons that will stretch far beyond the classroom.

“I want our students to know that giving back is something they should look forward to in the future, so that when they get older, they can realize that someone gave to them and they can give back to someone else down the road,” he said.

The All Kids Bike program includes teacher training and a full curriculum, so students can keep building their skills throughout the school year. The donation from Dale Jr. Foundation also included 24 balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, helmets and more.

©2026 Cox Media Group