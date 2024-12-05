Nonprofits help tenants of motel find housing after being evicted

CHARLOTTE — The Housing Collaborative, a nonprofit, is helping residents at the Lamplighter Inn in northwest Charlotte find places to live after the city said it’s shutting down the motel because it’s unsafe.

Sixty-eight tenants at the inn have been displaced because of poor living conditions.

Two weeks ago, city officials told them that they had to be out of the motel by Dec. 11.

Since then, multiple city partners, including Crisis Assistance Ministry, stepped up to place tenants in other hotels.

Tenant Tamar Jennings said Wednesday night was her first night at her new temporary home.

“Never thought that I would ever have to use them as a resource,” she said. “I am forever grateful because I will get to spend Christmas indoors.”

Jennings is also getting help from The Housing Collaborative to get permanent housing.

She can move in within a month.

