North Carolina AG reaches settlement with company over AI rent scheme

RALEIGH — North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson has reached a multi-million-dollar settlement over a rent-fixing scheme.

The settlement involves the company LivCor.

North Carolina and eight other states sued the company, accusing it of using AI software to raise rents.

As part of the settlement, LivCor will stop using data from other landlords and the software company RealPage.

Livcor did not admit to any wrongdoing.

There was a similar settlement involving Greystar.

That company paid $50 million to settle a class action lawsuit in nine states, including North Carolina.

A lawsuit against RealPage and three other corporate landlords is still pending.

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