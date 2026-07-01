North Carolina considers digital vehicle registration cards

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina lawmakers are considering a proposal that would move vehicle registration cards and renewal stickers from paper to a digital system as part of the state’s proposed budget.

Under the plan, drivers and law enforcement would be able to access registration information electronically, eliminating the need for most physical registration cards and windshield renewal stickers.

Motorists who still want a printed registration card or sticker could request one either online or in person, but they would be required to pay a fee to cover printing and mailing costs.

Supporters of the proposal say the change would modernize the registration process and improve efficiency, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles said it did not request the change and has not taken a position on the proposal.

The measure is expected to be considered as lawmakers vote on the state budget in the coming days.

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