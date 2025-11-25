Local

North Carolina DMV outlines 5-year plan to streamline services

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The North Carolina DMV is rolling out a plan to reduce the time you wait.

Channel 9 has reported for months about the challenges drivers face trying to get a REAL ID.

The 2026-2030 Strategic Plan outlines the vision for the next five years, which includes more staff, upgrading technology, automating transactions and simplifying the DMV policies.

Revamping the DMV website is among its first steps.

