Data shows NC DMV wait times vary widely across the state

CHARLOTTE — Customers at Division of Motor Vehicles offices across the state are experiencing an average wait time of 2 hours and 45 minutes, according to recent data reported by The News & Observer.

The data, covering a 28-day period ending September 8, reveals significant variations in wait times, ranging from as little as 12 minutes to over five hours, depending on the office location.

The Cary DMV office near Raleigh reported the longest average wait time at 5 hours and 10 minutes, while the shortest was in Jefferson, Ashe County, at just 12 minutes and 23 seconds.

In the Charlotte area, wait times varied significantly, with the Charlotte South office on West Arrowood Road averaging 3 hours and 7 minutes, while the Charlotte West office on Brookshire Boulevard had a shorter wait of 1 hour and 15 minutes.

DMV Wait Times Near Charlotte:

Jefferson: 12 minutes

Morganton: 42 minutes

Concord: 3 hours and 14 minutes

Hudson: 52 minutes

Hickory: 1 hour and 21 minutes

Shelby: 1 hour and 56 minutes

Gastonia: 1 hour and 24 minutes

Mt. Holly: 3 hours and 3 minutes

Mooresville: 2 hours and 43 minutes

Statesville: 2 hours and 31 minutes

Lincolnton: 1 hour and 48 minutes

Charlotte East: 1 hour and 21 minutes

Charlotte West: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Charlotte North: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Charlotte South: 3 hours and 7 minutes

Huntersville: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Salisbury: 3 hours and 29 minutes

Albemarle: 3 hours and 29 minutes

Monroe: 3 hours and 14 minutes

Boone: 1 hour and 17 minutes

The DMV’s new check-in system, introduced this summer, begins timing when a customer signs in, excluding any wait before encountering a DMV employee or before the office opens.

DMV spokesman Marty Homan noted that staffing levels might affect wait times, as smaller offices with fewer staff can struggle if a worker is absent.

The DMV says it plans to hire additional license examiners, with the General Assembly authorizing 64 new hires this year and 33 next year, aiming to fully staff its 115 existing offices and four new ones planned for the future.

