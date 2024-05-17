North Carolina sports betters lost $100M in April

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolinians lost more than $100 million in sports betting last month, new data shows. It’s more than one and a half times what they lost in March.

According to the state lottery commission, of the $105,251,672 lost, the state of North Carolina will collect 18% from sportsbooks.

March’s losses, calculated beginning March 11, were more than $66 million.

The money the state collected will go toward several objectives, including state college athletics, expanding youth sports programs and tournaments, and gambling addiction programs.

As for what they got to keep, sport betters got more than $538,000,000 in winnings.

(WATCH BELOW: Rewards and resources: Mobile sports betting kicks off in North Carolina)

