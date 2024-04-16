NC pulls in millions from sports betting just weeks after launch

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is making quite a bit of money on sports betting.

The North Carolina State Lottery Commission released its first monthly report on Tuesday. The new numbers show in the first three weeks after the rollout in the Tar Heel state, people have made more than $659 million in sports bets.

The commission’s report spans from when sports betting went live on March 11 through March 31. From those wagers, people won more than $590 million.

The North Carolina budget is one of the big winners. The state will get $66 million from that total to go towards colleges and funds to attract events.

