North Carolina Zoo welcomes endangered red wolf

ASHEBORO — The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro has welcomed an endangered species to the state.

Ginger, the three-year-old Red wolf, was transported to North Carolina after failing to reproduce with a mate at the Wolf Conservation Center in New York.

She made a stop in Greenville, S.C., before arriving in Asheboro. The transfer went smoothly and Ginger is in good health, ABC 11 reports.

There are only a few hundred red wolves remaining in captivity nationwide.

WATCH: Supermoon to illuminate Carolinas sky on Tuesday night

Supermoon to illuminate Carolinas sky on Tuesday night

©2025 Cox Media Group