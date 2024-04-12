NWS: Tornadoes touched down in Rowan, Wilkes County during Thursday storms

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes in Rowan and Wilkes County during the severe weather on Thursday.

Channel 9′s Severe Weather Center Meteorologist Madi Baggett found that the tornado touched down in Wilkesboro for 300 feet around 6:45 in the evening.

See the survey from the NWS below:

NWS survey confirms EF-1 tornado moved two miles north-northeast from this location ending at 36.15N/81.16W at 648 PM EDT. The path width was 300 yards.

The Mulberry-Fairplains Fire/Rescue shared pictures of the damage that hit homes and businesses near Wilkesboro.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 NWS: Tornado touched down in Wilkes County during Thursday storms, SOURCE: Mulberry-Fairplains Fire/Rescue A tornado touched down in Wilkes County, causing heavy damage to homes and businesses in the area.

Second tornado in Rowan County

The NWS confirmed later on Friday that a tornado hit the Mt. Ulla area in Rowan County on Thursday. Baggett is working to learn the details of the tornado.

Tornado warnings were issued for several counties in the area Thursday, including Alexander, Catawba and Iredell.

NWS confirmed a touchdown in Wilkes County, NC after yesterday's storms @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/tSdEutGvES — Madi Baggett (@madithemet) April 12, 2024

Channel 9 followed the storms until they blew through the region.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew up Friday morning to see the damage in Rowan and Caldwell Counties.

See video of damage from Mt. Ulla caught by Chopper 9 Skyzoom:

Chopper 9 Skyzoom captures damage from tornado in Rowan County

