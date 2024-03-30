Officer involved shooting at SC State under investigation, SLED says

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An officer-involved shooting at South Carolina State University is under investigation, according to officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Officials say the shooting happened on Friday evening.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

SLED has not released the cause of the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Details are limited at this time.

