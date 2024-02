CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A person was hurt after a shooting in Cherryville Sunday afternoon, Gaston County Emergency Services said.

The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. near West Church Street. It is currently unclear what led to the shooting. The victim has life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 is on the scene and working to learn more.

