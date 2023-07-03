Officers urge Queen City residents to do their research amid rising online scams

CHARLOTTE — Police are urging residents to do their research before buying things off of sites like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and OfferUp due to a rise in robberies.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, in 2021, robberies during meet-ups for online transactions will make up 11% of all personal robbery incidents, a 4% increase from 2016.

At last check in 2021, these types of robberies accounted for 11% of all personal robbery incidents – that’s up from just 4% in 2016. pic.twitter.com/kzEDw3l5xt — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 3, 2023

CMPD said Monday it’s important to do your research on not only the item but also the seller to make sure they’re legitimate.

Police also say never to share personal information online, only pay when you have the item, schedule the meetup in a public space during the day, and bring a friend with you if it’s possible.

