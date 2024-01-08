One hospitalized after shooting involving bond agency in Burke Co.

BURKE CO., N.C. — One person is recovering in the hospital after a shooting involving a bond agency in Burke County on Sunday evening, according to our partners at The News Herald.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says deputies were called to a home near Pax Hill Road just after 4 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

At the scene, one person was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. The Herald says the condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Officials with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident, the cause of the shooting has not been released.

