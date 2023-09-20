One hurt in crash in south Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person is hurt following a crash in south Charlotte Tuesday night, according to MEDIC.
The incident occurred just after 10:45 p.m. on Birnen Drive near Park Road.
The crash caused the road to be shut down for several hours. It reopened around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
MEDIC said one person was transported emergency from the scene to Atrium Main.
The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.
VIDEO: MEDIC: 1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in north Charlotte crash; shuts down W.T. Harris Blvd
©2023 Cox Media Group