One hurt in crash in south Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person is hurt following a crash in south Charlotte Tuesday night, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just after 10:45 p.m. on Birnen Drive near Park Road.

The crash caused the road to be shut down for several hours. It reopened around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

MEDIC said one person was transported emergency from the scene to Atrium Main.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

