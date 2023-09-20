Local

One hurt in crash in south Charlotte, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — One person is hurt following a crash in south Charlotte Tuesday night, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just after 10:45 p.m. on Birnen Drive near Park Road.

The crash caused the road to be shut down for several hours. It reopened around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ: One person killed in DWI accident that shut down W.T. Harris Boulevard

MEDIC said one person was transported emergency from the scene to Atrium Main.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

VIDEO: MEDIC: 1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in north Charlotte crash; shuts down W.T. Harris Blvd

MEDIC: 1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in north Charlotte crash; shuts down W.T. Harris Blvd

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read