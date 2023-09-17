MEDIC: 1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in north Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after a crash in north Charlotte on Saturday night, according to MEDIC.

The crash happened near West W.T. Harris Boulevard and David Cox Road just before 9 p.m.

MEDIC says they took two patients to the hospital with serious injuries and pronounced one patient dead at the scene.

Police closed the westbound lanes of West W.T. Harris Boulevard to investigate the crash.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

