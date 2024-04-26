One killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Chesterfield County, troopers say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A person has died following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Chesterfield County Thursday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. on Highway 151 near Spraught Lane.

Troopers said a Chevrolet pickup truck struck a tractor-trailer from behind while both vehicles were traveling south on Highway 151.

The driver of the truck died at the scene, according to troopers.

VIDEO: Passenger killed in York County collision, troopers say

Passenger killed in York County collision, troopers say

©2024 Cox Media Group