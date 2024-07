CHARLOTTE — Several lanes on Interstate 77 near West W.T. Harris Boulevard were blocked Friday morning after a tractor-trailer caught fire.

Channel 9 observed crews take over an hour to extinguish the flames.

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

All lanes are now reopened.

VIDEO: Neighbors say tractor-trailer drivers keep getting stuck on dead-end street

Neighbors say tractor-trailer drivers keep getting stuck on dead-end street





©2024 Cox Media Group