Neighbors say tractor-trailer drivers keep getting stuck on dead-end street

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Neighbors who live on a dead-end street near Morganton say tractor-trailer drivers are getting stuck there. They say the drivers are getting routed to Lytle Drive when they should be driving to the street right next to it.

The highway patrol says GPS systems direct the truck drivers to Lytle Drive but there’s nowhere to turn around.

Just Thursday morning, the highway patrol responded after an 18-wheeler tore a meter box off a home while backing out. The homeowner said she is without power.

Neighbors say two to three big rigs turn down Lytle Drive every day, even in the middle of the night, only to find out there’s no turnaround and no access to the companies there. Some of those tractor-trailers have turned around in yards, taking out mailboxes and causing other damage.

State troopers said they’ve responded five times over the last two weeks.

The highway patrol said they’ve already reached out to the state to put up additional signage.

